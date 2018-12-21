Sussex Police respond to counter terrorism unit sighting in Chichester

Sussex Police has responded after armed police wearing counter terrorism vests were seen in Chichester today (Friday 21 December).

Police with guns and riot shields raided a building in Kathleen Gardens off of Charles Avenue around midday and were seen my members of the public who commented on the counter terrorism on their vests.

Picture by Harry Benham

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "This is a Sussex Police operation and not a Counter-Terrorism operation. The firearms officers were supplied on this occasion by the regional counter-terrorism team. They are a regional resource available, in addition to force firearms teams, to support such pre-planned operations."

