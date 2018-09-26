Ten men accused of taking part in Goodwood Racecourse brawl appear in court

Ten people accused of taking part in a large brawl at Goodwood Racecourse have appeared in court.

Four people were taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident on Saturday, May 5.

Following the incident Sussex Police and Hampshire Constabulary led an investigation into the alleged brawl.

Ten people were charged with violent disorder.

The ten charged with violent disorder appeared at Worthing Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

No pleas were entered, the case was adjourned to appear at Guildford Crown Court on 23 October.

The ten charged with violent disorder are: James Whitlock, 25, Southampton, Michael Suffield, 29, of, Gosport, Jack Cooper, 22, Southampton, Darius Wharton, 18, Southampton, David Salway, 28, of Gosport, Kyle Binns, 26, Southampton, Jack McLoughlan, 23, Southampton, Mike Hand, 32, Gosport, Tyrone Sharp, 27, Gosport, Peris Dore, 27, of Gosport.

In a statement released at the time of the incident, Goodwood said: “The Racecourse is supporting Sussex Police with its on-going enquiries.

“Goodwood Racecourse wishes to apologise to any racegoer who was affected by this incident.”

