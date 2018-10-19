Theft of Second World War and Lady Diana coins from Bognor Regis home

A man has been left shaken after a collection of Second World War coins were stolen from his home in Bognor while he was asleep, according to police.

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses after the incident in Hillsboro Road over night on September 26 and September 27.

A police spokesman said: "The victim, man in his 60s, was asleep in the property at the time.

"The victim also reported a set of Lady Diana coins in a mahogany box, his wallet and bank cards as missing from the property."

Investigating Officer Simon French said the coins are 'extremely identifiable' with only a 'limited number' being made.

He added: "This crime occurred in the middle of the night and has left the victim, understandably, shaken by the intrusion into his home.

“We are appealing for the public to keep an eye out on buy and sell websites and pages on Facebook for these coins and to get in contact with us immediately if they spot them.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV footage of this area who may have captured any suspicious behaviour.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting reference 618 of 28/09.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.