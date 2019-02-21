Thief spends £30,000 after stealing doctor's purse in Midhurst

Police are looking to identify a man after £30,000 was spent with bank cards stolen from a doctor.

The suspect entered the Riverbank Medical Centre in Dodsley Lane, Midhurst on the morning of Tuesday (January 8) and stole a doctor’s purse and bank cards, police said.

Police are looking to identify this man. Picture provided by Sussex Police

Police said the man left the surgery and used the bank cards at jewellers, clothes shops and a currency exchange premises in Chichester, Brighton and Goring. It is believed a total of £30,000 was spent on the stolen bank cards.

If you recognise this man or were at the surgery on the day in question and have information please report online or call 101 quoting 1179 of 08/01. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.