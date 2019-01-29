Thieves steal £25,000 worth of vehicles and equipment from Strudwick Scaffolding

Thieves broke into a scaffolding rental service and stole £25,000 worth of vehicles and equipment, according to police.

The break-in happened at the Stedham Sawmills base of Strudwick Scaffolding, in Midhurst, in the early hours of Tuesday morning (January 29).

Director Dean Strudwick said: “We turned up for work this morning and the yard was near enough empty.

“The thieves had used bolt cutters to cut padlocks. “I believe it’s a job that has been thought about and whoever it was came here numerous times to see how we worked. “I am still quite shocked. This is my livelihood – it’s how we earn our money. We are a small business and for someone to break in and steal our vehicles is a massive thing.”

Two white drop side Ford Transits (reg nos YN63EUH and BNO6MYG) were stolen valued at £16,000 along with equipment and tools and two motor cross bikes each worth around £3,000, according to police.

Police forensic teams were at the site on Tuesday. Anyone with information should contact police quoting 212 of 29/01.

A police spokesman said: “All lines of enquiry will be investigated.

“If anyone witnesses any suspicious behaviour in this area at this time please report online or call 101 quoting 212 of 29/01.

“Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”