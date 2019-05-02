Tools worth £25,000 stolen from Midhurst commercial premises

Four men wearing gloves and face coverings stole £25,000 worth of tools from a commercial premises in Midhurst last week, according to Sussex Police.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the break-in at the site of Works Yard on the Cowdray Estate, in Easebourne Lane, on Thursday, April 25.

A police spokesman said: "A Land Rover Defender was driven onto the site between 9.30pm and 10pm.

"Four men, all wearing gloves and face coverings, were then seen to break into four vans and a garage, stealing a large number of tools, three strimmers and a water pump.

"The total loss in thefts and damages is estimated to be in the region of £25,000."

Police revealed that, following the burglary, some of the suspects were seen to get back into the Land Rover, while the others made off on foot, and investigators believe another vehicle may have been involved.

Police

The spokesman added: "The Land Rover was reported stolen from a property in Heathfield Green, Midhurst, around the same time the incident occurred at Works Yard.

"Anyone who saw what happened, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around that time, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 212 of 26/04.

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online. www.crimestoppers-uk.org."