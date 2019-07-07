Two arrested in Bognor car park on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon

Two men have been arrested by police in Bognor on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, a spokesman confirmed.

Officers carried out a proactive stop patrolling Morrison's Car Park in Bedford Street, Bognor, yesterday evening, a spokesman for Arun Police said on Twitter.

As a result, two males are now in custody on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, police said.

A third man is in custody on a warrant being recalled to prison, according to police.

SEE MORE: Goodwood Festival of Speed: The Duke of Richmond on this year's festivities
Southern Water defends hiring hawks to stop seagulls defecating in the sea
University of Chichester makes top third in league tables

Police news

Police news