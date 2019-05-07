Two roads closed in Chichester city centre after 'unattended package' is found in Wetherspoons

Police officers had to close off two roads in Chichester this afternoon after an unattended package was found at the Dolphin and Anchor pub.

South Street and West Street had to be closed off to the public, while police were seen in the area.

Providing an update on social media, Arun Police wrote: "We were called today to a report of an unattended package at the Dolphin and Anchor in Chichester.

"Staff had emptied the premises prior to our arrival however we have identified the owner and all diners are now resuming their lunch. Good work from all involved."