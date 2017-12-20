VIDEO: Husband pleads for missing woman to come home for Christmas

The husband of missing woman Helen Slaughter has given an emotional appeal for her to come home for Christmas.

Ken Slaughter’s wife Helen, 48, from Barnham has been missing since the morning of Wednesday, November 1, and concerns for her wellbeing remain high.

Her husband Ken said: “We always look forward to Christmas as it is one of the only times during the year we all get together as a family.

“Helen is always very prepared for the day, buying Christmas presents in advance and she cooks the dinner for us on the day.

“This year I don’t feel like celebrating. We normally decorate the house and dress up the animals but this year we won’t be doing any of that until Helen comes home.”

Helen is 5’ 2”, of small build, with brown short hair and she normally wears glasses. She was last seen wearing dark jeans, a light-coloured fleece and a woolly hat. She has a bee tattoo on her right arm and a letter H tattoo on her top left arm.

Helen Slaughter, 48, from Barnham. Picture: Sussex Police

Inspector Roy Hodder of the West Sussex missing person team said: “Concerns for Helen remain high as this is very out of character for her to be away from her family for so long.

“We are appealing for anyone to come forward with information to tell us she is safe, this is all the family wants to hear before Christmas.

“She may still be sheltering from the cold and we would appreciate it if people could check their barns, sheds and any other outhouses for any signs of someone sleeping within.

“Please keep an eye out for her when you go on your festive walks over the upcoming week and get in contact immediately with any information.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 409 of 01/11. In an emergency or if the person is in danger call 999. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.