Warning issued over thefts from vehicles across Chichester district

Police officers patrolling the district have warned residents about thefts from cars and what can be done to stop them.

PC Tom Van Der Wee said: "There are no doubt going to be a number of people heading out today to make the most of the good bank holiday weather.

PC Van Der Wee tweeted this picture and said: Out with SC Matthews patrolling the rural roads and car parks around #Chichester District! #BankHolidayWeekend #HeatWaveUK #SussexPolice"

"During the summer months we see a rise in thefts from vehicles - particularly in rural car parks. I would encourage people to ideally remove valuables from their car and if not hide them from view.

"Take steps also like not leaving your windows open if you’re leaving your car unattended and removing any evidence of your Sat Nav/Phone holder from your windscreen.

"I’m out with Special Constable Philip Matthews today patrolling the rural roads and car parks around Chichester District.

"If you see any suspicious activity please give us a call on 101 or 999 if appropriate."