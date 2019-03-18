"We now have justice for Harry" - Devastated Midhurst mum speaks after man convicted of killing her baby son

The distraught mum of baby Harry Barnes, who tragically died from shaking injuries caused by her ex-partner, has said she 'finally has the truth'.

Laura Millins - Harry's mum - said she feels a sense of justice following today's jury verdict.

Barnes will be sentenced on Friday

Christopher Barnes, 28, of Barlavington Way, Midhurst, had claimed he was not responsible for the death of his son, but was today convicted of manslaughter.

He was also found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to Harry.

Both decisions were majority verdicts.

'We now have justice for Harry'

Laura and others were seen in tears after the jury verdicts were read out in court this afternoon.

In an emotional statement, she said: "We now have justice for Harry after going through something so traumatic that has changed our lives forever.

"As we approach what would have been Harry's 2nd birthday we finally have the truth.

"Harry will always be in our hearts."

READ MORE: Midhurst baby died after being shaken and left with brain damage - dad denies manslaughter

DCI Heater: The evidence against Barnes was clear

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Heater said; "This has been a tragic case, investigating the death of a child is upsetting for everyone involved, but especially the family of the loved one.

"At some time on 24 June, Harry collapsed. His heart stopped beating and he stopped breathing. He had suffered profound injury to his brain. He never regained consciousness and died the next day after life support was withdrawn.

“Our investigation, with evidence from expert forensic pathologists, showed that Harry had sustained multiple injuries consistent with 'baby shaking'.

“The evidence was clear that Christopher Barnes had become frustrated with Harry and had caused his injuries. Harry should have been safe with his father, whose duty it was to love and protect his child. Christopher Barnes’s actions have had a devastating effect on Harry’s entire family.”

"I would urge anyone who is struggling to cope with a new born baby to reach out for help."

Barnes will be sentenced on Friday morning.