Witness appeal after Chichester collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Chichester which left a pedestrian with minor injuries on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a black Ducati 600cc motorcycle was involved in a collision with a black Honda Civic at the junction of Terminus Road and Southern Gate at around 12.50pm.

The Ducati then left the road and was involved in a collision with a pedestrian causing minor injuries, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting reference 521 of 04/10.