Witnesses sought after three Chichester shops are damaged

Three shops were damaged in Chichester over the weekend, according to the city's police force.

Chichester Police said it is appealing for witnesses after the incidents in Southgate overnight into Sunday, September 1.

Its post on social media read: "Were you in the area and did you witness any suspicious activity? If so, we would like to hear from you.

"Please let us know and quote serial 0462 1/9 or 1001 1/9."

Providing more information on Tuesday (September 3), a spokesman said: "Damage was done to the windows or doors of three shops; The Sweet Jar, Creations Hair Salon and JC Solicitors.

"We are still looking for CCTV footage of the overnight incidents."

