Woman, 41, charged on suspicion of shoplifting in Chichester

Donna Penfold, of Fishbourne Road East, Chichester, has been charged following an incident yesterday (November 14), police confirmed in a tweet.

She has been bailed to appear at Worthing Magistrates Court on Tuesday, December 10, police said.

SEE MORE: {https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/crime/sussex-children-as-young-as-13-exploited-by-drugs-gangs-1-9143618|Sussex children as young as 13 exploited by drugs gangs}

Sussex Police

{https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/politics/chichester-planning-applications-submitted-to-the-district-council-and-the-south-downs-national-park-authority-1-9143526|Chichester planning applications submitted to the district council and the South Downs National Park Authority}