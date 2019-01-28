Woman arrested on suspicion of driving whilst on cannabis and cocaine in Chichester

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst on cannabis and cocaine after a car was seen 'tailgating and attempting a dangerous overtake' in Chichester, according to a Sussex Police constable.

In a tweet, PC Tom Van Der Wee said officers stopped the vehicle in Chichester on Sunday (January 27), and searched the driver.

He added: "We’ve arrested the driver for driving whilst over the prescribed limit for cannabis and cocaine after she failed the roadside drug wipe.

"We also located cannabis and suspected cocaine when we searched her and her vehicle."

PC Van Der Wee said it is 'disappointingly' the seventh drug driver he has investigated in January so far.

