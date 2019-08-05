Woman attacked whilst cycling in Selsey

A woman was taken to hospital after she was attacked by a man whilst cycling in Selsey on Sunday afternoon, Sussex Police has revealed.

Police said the 56-year-old woman was riding south down Paddock Lane at around 4pm when the man crossed into the road and walked towards her, causing her to stop.

Police

A spokesman said: "He shouted at her and the struck her in the face, cutting her cheek, bruising her eye and breaking her glasses. He then grabbed her, pushed her from her bike and kicked her before heading off north. He was shouting and screaming at her throughout.

"Her attacker, who may have been in the company of another man who left before the attack took place, is described as white, in his early 30s, 5' 6"-5' 7" with untidy shoulder-length dark hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt and jeans."

Police confirmed the woman was taken to St Richard's Hospital for treatment to her injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or who may have seen the men in the area beforehand is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1122 of 04/08.