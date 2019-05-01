Woman charged with four offences after 'disturbance' in Bognor Regis

A woman will appear in court after being arrested following a 'disturbance' in Bognor.

In a post on social media yesterday, Arun Police said a woman remained in custody after being arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly, causing criminal damage and assaulting a police officer after reports of an incident at Station Road on Monday afternoon (April 29).

Providing an update this morning (Wednesday), the force wrote: "Lucie Ellis, 37, of no fixed address, has been charged with all three offences as well as a shoplifting offence and is appearing at Worthing Magistrates on May 28.

