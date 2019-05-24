Woman dies after Billingshurst crash

A woman has died following a collision on the A29 this morning.

Two men have also been arrested after the incident which saw the woman seriously injured.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said: "I can confirm ambulance crews attended a serious RTC on the A29, Stane Street, near Billingshurst, reported to us at approximately 10.40am today, (24 May). Sadly despite the best efforts of everyone in attendance, a woman died at the scene."

