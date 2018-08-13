Woman jailed for setting fire to her flat in Wisborough Green

A woman who set fire to her flat in Wisborough Green after being told she was being evicted has been jailed for six years, police have said.

Roxy Lee Jackson, 33, formerly of Butts Meadow, was found guilty of arson with intent to endanger life following a trial at Lewes Crown Court on May 17, according to police.

The cannabis and fire damage SUS-180813-180503001

Police said she had denied the charge.

A police spokesman said the court heard on August 10 last year that Jackson returned to her flat at Butts Meadow, a property owned by the local housing authority, from which she was in the process of being evicted due to ongoing anti-social behaviour issues.

The spokesman said she then set three different fires at the property before leaving, making no attempt to alert her neighbours or the emergency services. West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and police were notified by residents concerned about the large plumes of smoke coming from the flat.

Jackson was arrested that evening, police said, and charged the following day after causing £40,000 worth of damage to the property.

The police spokesman said Jackson was sentenced on Thursday (August 9) at Lewes Crown Court for the arson with intent to endanger life and for being concerned in the production of cannabis – an offence she had previously admitted.

Detective Constable David Midgley said: “This case highlights just how dangerous fire can be. Fortunately the neighbours notified the fire service who attended swiftly to extinguish the fire, preventing any further lives being endangered and any further property being damaged. We’d like to thank the residents of Butts Meadow in Wisborough Green who assisted the investigation which ultimately led to Jackson being convicted.”