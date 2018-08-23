Cycle challenge for British Heart Foundation

A man from Easebourne is raising funds for the British Heart Foundation by taking part in the Velo South bike ride next month.

Mike Strachan has been a keen cyclist since childhood.

He said: “I’ve stepped up a gear having taken part in organised cycling events, the pinnacle to date being the Marmotte Alpe event in the French Alps. Some 170 kilometres and 5,000 metres of climbing in a day over the Col du Glandon, Col du Galibier and finally up into the ski resort of Alpe d’Huez. I also very much enjoy building and tinkering with bicycles having built road, mountain and single speed bicycles.

“I very much enjoy the challenge of a good cycle workout and regularly cycle the back lanes to Chichester via road, or mountain bike to and along the South Downs Way and as such the Velo South seemed to good an opportunity to miss with 100 miles on closed roads. I have always wanted to take part in a cycle ride for charity and the challenge of this great new event on our doorstep in conjunction with the ability to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation is ideal to make the challenge even more worthwhile.

“My target sum to raise is £400 but I would like to raise as much as possible.”

Support Mike at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mikeybikey.

Mike is currently setting up his Apple Mac help and training business, macfixpro.co.uk.

He said: “I have been helping small businesses and home users in the Midhurst area in my spare time for the last 10 years and am currently in the migration to setting this up as a full-time business.”