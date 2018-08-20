Cyclist injured in car collision near A27

A cyclist has been injured in a collision with a car near the A27 in Chichester.

Sussex Police were called to Stane Street in Westhampnett at 6.43am to reports of a cyclist in collision with a car.

A spokesman for the force confirmed the cyclist was injured, but added that ‘the extent of their injuries is unknown at this stage’.

No roads have been closed as a result, but Stane Street, which is near to the Chichester Bypass and Claypit Lane, is partially blocked. Traffic is coping well in the area, according to reports.

Police remain at the scene at the time of publishing.