Cyclists prove wheel success at 52 mile challenge in aid of dog charity

Cyclists proved a wheel success by completing a 52 mile challenge to raise thousands at this years Pedal for Paws South Event.

The cycling event took place across the South Downs on Sunday, September 30, to raise vital funds for assistance dog charity Canine Partners.

Canine Partners trains intelligent assistance dogs to transform the lives of people living with disabilities across the UK, boosting both their confidence and independence.

More than 50 cyclists took part in the event and although the funds raised are still being counted, there is hope that the challenge will have raised £5,000, enough money to purchase and train a puppy.

Head of Community and National Fundraising, Helen Watkinson, said: “Events like Pedal for Paws are so important for us to raise funds and awareness of Canine Partners in the area surrounding our Southern Training Centre near Midhurst.

“Existing and new supporters are able to take part in the exciting challenge and experience the incredible views of the South Downs while raising vital funds for the charity.”

Corporate supporter of Canine Partners, SAP UK Ltd, took the cycling event as a chance to put together their own team of 18 people of all ages and capabilities.

Pre sales manager at SAP UK, Amanda Gardiner, said: “It’s a great chance to build team relationships.”

For further information or to take part in a challenge visit www.caninepartners.org.uk/challenges/.