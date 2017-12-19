Death Café comes to Chichester

In an effort to get people to talk about their own mortality, a couple have held a latest Death Café.

Bev Downie and Steve Thomson held the first Death Café in the area at The Cafe by Lucy Armstrong in East Wittering in September and have just held a second at St Wilfrid’s Hospice, where Bev works as a clinical administrator.

Steve chatting to a visitor

Bev, who began volunteering at the hospice in 2009, said: “My partner Steve and I decided to hold a Death Café in Chichester as there was not one in the area and we both feel that death is something that should be talked about.

“Thinking and talking about death does not make it happen any sooner but allows us to be more prepared when the time comes for us or those that we love.”

The Death Café movement was started in 2011 as a not-for-profit organisation and to date, more than 6,000 have been held worldwide. It’s founder, Jon Underwood, died earlier this year from Leukaemia aged 44.

The next Death Café will be held at Bearded Bob’s Coffee and Gelato Emporium, North Street, on, January 24, 2018 from 7pm to 9pm.

Details can be found on the Death Café website www.deathcafe.com or by emailing bev@beverleydownie.com