Dementia Action Week activities at Sage House

The community has been invited to mark Dementia Action Week by joining Dementia Support at Sage House.

Tangmere based Sage House, which officially opened on May 8, is set to run various activities and events for National Dementia Action Week, which will take place from May 21 to 27.

At Sage House

People living with dementia, and their families and carers, can attend wellbeing, social and information sessions throughout the week.

The charity has linked with various local organisations and community groups. The Weald and Downland Museum, West Bognor Flower Club, Alive! Activities and Tuppenny Barn are holding events to provide therapeutic and stimulating benefits for people living with dementia.

Dementia Support loves to bridge the different generations in raising awareness about dementia, and Tangmere Primary Academy will be taking part in a Reading Session with people living with dementia on May 23; there will also be an afternoon tea that afternoon, kindly sponsored by Barchester Healthcare. A Tea and Tech event on May 21 will provide a tutorial on how to use various modern gadgets, social media, and the benefits and pitfalls of the internet.

Music and art have a therapeutic benefit for people living with dementia, and Sage House will be holding it’s Singing for the Soul and Watercolour Painting sessions. Harry Vinsome will also be singing classics from the 1940s onwards on May 25.

A number of activities will be held this week

There will also be an opportunity to get legal advice around dementia from Irwin Mitchell Solicitors and James Cameron Legal. Solicitor clinics will be run throughout the week; please call Dementia Support to make an appointment. PCSO Richard Moorey will also provide information about how to avoid scams and rogue traders on May 22.

Dementia Friends Sessions will also be held during Dementia Action Week. This National Alzheimer’s Society initiative gives people an understanding of what it is like to live with dementia. Anyone can become a Dementia Friend and it is particularly suitable for people in a public facing role or who have a family member living with dementia.

Sage House is the first of its kind in the UK, which brings all dementia services under one roof for people living with dementia, their families and carers – day care, community care, Memory Assessment Service, social activities, health and wellbeing services, dementia information and advice.

The services are all provided within Sage House, and are available for approximately 5,000 people living in the Chichester, Bognor Regis, Arundel, Selsey, Witterings, Emsworth, Midhurst and Petworth areas.

For more information, call the Sage House office on 01243 888691. Details about Dementia Action Week can be found at www.dementia-support.org.uk.