It was named the regional winner for the South East and Channel Islands in the Royal Horticultural Society Partner Garden of the Year competition.
Gwendolyn van Paasschen, chairman of the John Brookes-Denmans Foundation, said: “There are many amazing and beautiful RHS Partner Gardens, so it is a great honour to be chosen as the RHS Partner Garden of the Year in the South and Channel Islands region this year.”
“We would like to thank all the wonderful RHS visitors who voted for Denmans for taking the time to cast their ballot."
From January until March 2022 Denmans will be open for free on Saturdays as well as Thursdays for RHS members.
Further information and tickets can be booked here: www.denmans.org