Developers in battle to build 54 new homes in Sussex village

Developers who want to build 54 new homes in a Sussex village are to fight restrictions placed on them by planning chiefs.

Cala Homes was granted planning permission to build the houses in Kirdford last November, but Chichester District Council ruled that construction should be spread across a five-year period.

However, Cala Homes say that phasing building over five years is ‘not viable’ and have submitted a new application for bulding the 54 homes over a shorter period.

The company says that the planned new development - off Plaistow Road in Kirdford - will include 16 ‘affordable’ properties and the houses are much needed in the area.

Cala Homes land director Daniel Webber said: “As is widely known, there is a massive shortfall of housing across the UK – including in the south – and Cala is committed to delivering much needed new homes in line with the government’s ambitious targets.

“To build the 54 homes over five years – which equates to roughly 11 homes a year – is just not viable for us or our lenders and I challenge whether it is for any developer.

“What it will do is limit any meaningful levels of housing coming forward in Kirdford to help address the immediate need.

“Not only does our proposal provide private housing provision, there are also 16 affordable homes that will be coming forward to give people a genuine chance of accessing the property ladder.

“Building the scheme over a shorter period will also limit disruption to villagers. Coming back to site at various points in the extended time period to construct a smaller number of homes means residents neighbouring the site will have bursts of construction across the minimum five year duration, rather than a sustained, but shorter period of construction.

“We hope that Chichester District Council will review this application and see that Cala is trying to secure a viable and workable development that will address the immediate need for housing in the area.”

Cala says it is proposing to build 54 ‘high quality homes in a mix of one to five bedroom’ properties on the site.

As part of development, the company says it will improve footpaths andlandscaping, and will remove ‘unsightly’ overhead power cables and place them underground.

The developers also say they will pay Kirdford Parish Council £220,000 as part of its 25 per cent share of a Community Infrastructure Levy payment.