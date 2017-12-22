Do you remember the Nawab at Selham?

A new BBC documentary on the history of Asian migration to Britain from 1930 is featuring a prominent figure with strong ties with the Midhurst and Petworth area and television company Wall To Wall is looking for help.

Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi V, the Nawab of Bahawalpur, bought Selham House in 1948 and was a regular visitor until he died in 1966.

Researcher Rajveer Sihota said: “We are hoping to track down anyone who has memories of him and his family.” He said he had found an article by Sheila Covey, daughter of William Tilbury, the Nawab’s head gardener, but had been unable to find her. “But we are confident there must be other people locally with connections to Selham House.”

Anyone with memories of the man who Sheila described as a ‘lively’ and ‘generous’ should contact rajveer.sihota@walltowall.co.uk

