Doctors to walk 50 miles for veterans

Three Midhurst GPs will be swapping their stethoscopes for walking boots as they take on a gruelling 50-mile overnight walk on Friday December 1.

Dr Tim Hill, Dr Rowena Hill and Dr Alex MacCallum from Riverbank Medical Centre hope to raise £25,000 for Walking With The Wounded by taking part in the trek which goes from the Cenotaph in London, through South London, across the North Downs in Surrey and back to West Sussex the next day.

Dr Hill said: “We are honoured to be able to support Walking With The Wounded.

“Everyone donating to the team will be making a real difference to the lives of our ex-military veterans, thanking those who have made profound sacrifices for their country.”

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/companyteams/longwalkhome