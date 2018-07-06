‘Don’t Drink and Drown’ warning after water rescue

Selsey Coastguard have issued a ‘Don’t Drink and Drown’ warning after a person was rescued from the water last night.

Hayling Lifeboat was also tasked to the incident at Medmerry Park Holiday Village at around 10pm on Thursday.

Selsey Coastguard said the casualty was accounted for and all persons were out of the water and moved on to the beach, adding, ‘the casualty had also been drinking’.

On its Facebook page, the coastguard confirmed the incident and warned the public by using the hashtags; #DontDrinkAndDrown and #RespectTheWater.

Its statement continued: “An ambulance was requested to assess and check the casualty, the casualty and their two friends were taken to the awaiting ambulance in the coastguard vehicle.

“The two friends were kept warm in the back of the vehicle as they had both entered the water to try and rescue their friend.

“Once their friend had the all clear from the paramedics and free to go, all three people were then taken back to where they were staying.

“In an emergency out at sea or along the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard!”

The rescue team was stood down and they returned back to the station at midnight, following what was their second callout of the day.