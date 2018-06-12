Donations flooding in for charity after theft

Supporters have rallied to help after thieves stole cash donations from Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital.

The Sidlesham based charity put out an appeal on Facebook this week after £120 was stolen at a wildlife awareness event in Havant.

Your old Observers can help hedgehogs at Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital SUS-171214-165043001

Kind messages followed immediately from donors, who have now given in excess of £2,000.

A spokesperson for the charity said it had been ‘totally overwhelmed by the response’ to the appeal and the volunteer team couldn’t thank donors enough.

It comes as Brent Lodge embarks on a major expansion of its facilities to care for sick and injured animals such as hedgehogs and birds.

Charity chairman Paul Hodgson said: “The total raised by the public has far succeed what we expected and will go along way to provide care to the thousands of wildlife patients we treat each year as we start our busy baby season.

“It is heartwarming to see so many people rally together to help charities like ours, we are totally dependent on the support of the public so their donations will make a huge difference.”

He also thanked South Coast Rabbit Rescue, the charity which hosted the Havant event and raised £200 for Brent Lodge to make up what was lost.