Double celebration as Graffham pupils return to refurbished home

Staff and youngsters at Graffham nursery held a double celebration on Monday, April 30.

Not only have they now returned to their refurbished classroom but they also recently heard they had maintained their ‘good’ Ofsted rating.

After the snow in March, staff came back to work to discover the thawing pipes had burst and water was pouring in through the ceiling, flooding the nursery.

Quick thinking staff managed to save many resources but some vital equipment got damaged. Since then the nursery children have been learning in the school hall as a temporary measure.

Nursery manager Sarah-Jane Wethered said: “All our staff have worked tirelessly over the past few months to create a happy and secure environment for the children in the school hall.

“We are very happy to have our new classroom back and look forward to creating many more happy memories in our beautiful nursery.

“A huge thank you to everyone who has helped us along the way.”

Graffham nursery is also celebrating its latest Ofsted rating.

It has maintained its ‘good’ rating with strong elements to the report which emphasised how well the staff and leadership worked together.

The report also highlighted how staff understood the children and used their knowledge of the children’s interest to provide a stimulating environment. It said that safeguarding was effective.

Graffham nursery committee is now raising funds to replace vital equipment that was damaged. Anyone who would like to donate should look at the nursery’s just giving page.

The nursery currently has spaces and anyone who would like to have a look around the newly refurbished nursery should call staff on 01798 867324 or email them at nursery@graffhaminfant.org.uk