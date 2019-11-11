Downton Abbey stars visit Petworth

From left: Lord Fellowes, Elizabeth McGovern, and Harry Hadden-Paton.

Lord and Lady Egremont invited guests to a private dinner at Petworth House on Saturday (November 9).

The celebrities attended the private dinner including creator and director of the popular television show and film Lord Fellowes, Elizabeth McGovern, who plays the part of Lady Grantham in the series and Harry Hadden-Paton, who plays the Marquess of Hexham.

They were joined by guests from around the world to celebrate the film in aid of Petworth Vision community interest company.

Dinner table set for the Downton dinner

Petworth Vision has announced its commitment to renew its sponsorship for the Be the Change programme, directed towards students in year nine across Sussex schools who face challenges and difficulties.

Following the success of the programme in February 2019, Chairman, Nicola Jones, said that Petworth Vision has been 'so inspired' by the motivational teaching for the students, focusing on hope, confidence, happiness and employability.