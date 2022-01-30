Drink-driver crashed into West Sussex McDonald's drive-through

Taylor Steel was driving a VW Golf which ploughed into the building at Buck Barn services, on the A24 near Horsham, around 10.25pm on 26 November.

The 19-year-old plumber, of Fairfield Way, Ashington, failed a roadside breath test for alcohol.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with driving with 101mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

In police interview, Steel admitted he had been drinking beer at a pub before the incident occurred, and added he didn’t know why he drove the car or where he intended to go.

Steel appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 25 January, where he pleaded guilty to the offence and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

He was also sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, and must pay £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

If you’re prepared to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, prepare to face the consequences. These could include the following:

Killing or seriously injuring yourself or someone else;

A minimum 12 month ban;

An unlimited fine;

A possible prison sentence;

A criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment;

An increase in your car insurance costs;

Trouble travelling to countries such as the USA.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.