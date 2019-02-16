Driver escapes serious injury after car flips onto roof in Chichester

A driver had a lucky escape after their car ended up on its roof in Chichester.

PC Tom Van Der Wee, a Sussex Police officer, said on Twitter that the driver had thankfully only suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Emergency services were called to the collision in High Street, Oving, at 8pm last night (February 15).

Police closed off the road while officers dealt with the incident.

PC Tom Van Der Wee said on Twitter: “The driver has been taken to hospital with thankfully minor injuries.”

The road reopened at 10pm.

A driver escaped serious injury after their car ended up on its roof. Picture: PC Tom Van Der Wee

