Driver 'found in ditch' in Chichester is arrested

A driver was arrested after being found in a ditch by police on New Year's Eve, according to a spokesman.

The driver was found by police, who were on route to an emergency call, in the ditch on Selsey Road, police said.

Chichester Police tweeted: "This is one of the drink drivers Chichester response hub dealt with last night.

"This driver was found in the ditch by police on Selsey road whilst on route to an emergency call.

"Driver arrested and spent the start of the year in custody."

Police had 50 emergency calls across Chichester and Arun between 7pm on Monday, December 31, and 7am on Tuesday, January 1, said Chichester Police.

People were arrested on suspicion of offences including drink/drug driving, domestic assault, absconding from prison and knife/drug possession, according to police.

Chichester Police tweeted that it had been an 'extremely busy shift' and praised the 'excellent teamwork from all'.

SEE MORE: A27 reopens after accident near Arundel

Ambulance service responded to 1,100 incidents over New Year’s Eve

Charity box stolen from Bognor pensioner days after Christmas

