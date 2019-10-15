Earnley Concourse fire: 'No suspects identified'

Detectives investigating a fire at Earnley Concourse are yet to identify a suspect for the incident, which is being treated as arson, Sussex Police has revealed.

Fire crews were sent to the derelict conference centre at about 1pm last Saturday (October 5) following reports of smoke issuing from the building. Read more here

Drone footage showed the extent of the damage caused to the building

Police said last week that the fire was being treated as arson, with 'two, possibly three', male teenagers seen on the site just before the fire was discovered.

Providing an update today (Tuesday, October 15), a spokesperson said: "All lines of enquiry, including house to house and any available CCTV, have been investigated and no suspect(s) identified.

"As of this, the case has been filed pending any further information."

In its appeal last week, Sussex Police said anyone with information about the fire or the youths seen on the site is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 660 of 05/10.

