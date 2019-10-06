Earnley Concourse fire ‘under control’

A large fire which broke out near Chichester is now ‘under control’.

The West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service incident commander confirmed crews had made a ‘really good stop’ at the blaze, which crews attended yesterday (Saturday) at about 1pm.

In a video, posted on Twitter by the service yesterday afternoon, he said: “Crews have just had a really good stop on a fire spread on a very complex building.”

The community had been ‘very supportive’ he added.

The incident commander said: “[They] enabled us to get on and do our job and I’m please to say the fire is now under control.”

