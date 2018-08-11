Easebourne Garden and Allotment Society hosts annual produce show in Cowdray Hall

Easebourne Garden and Allotment Society held its annual produce show in Cowdray Hall in the centre of the village.

Gardeners produced some lovely displays of produce from their gardens, allotments and kitchens, and the hall was packed with visitors who came not only to admire the produce but also to enjoy tea and home-made cakes.

Ron Wakeford stole the show again this year. He won the Jock Ledingham ‘Best in Show’ cup for his collection of vegetables.

The judges told chairman John Humphris that although there were some really outstanding entries in the floral arrangement categories, Ron’s display was clearly the result of many hours of toil on his allotment.

Ron also won the Gayford Cup for most points in the vegetable classes, the Harry Etherington Cup for best collection of vegetables, and the RHS Banksian Medal for the most points in the horticultural classes.

Malcolm Hutchings took away the Lilian Etherington Cup awarded every year for Dahlias, and Jackie Haggis was awarded the Harral Cup for the most points in the sections for fruit, flowers and cakes.

John Etherington won the Dave Gibbs trophy for the best individual entry in vegetables for his onions.

First time prize winner was Linda Ohara who won the Fiona Gowar prize for the most points in the baked goods and preserves section. Her cheese scones topped with sage were a hit with the judges.

New members are most welcome to join the society - potential members don’t have to own an allotment to join.

The society has four meetings a year in Cowdray Hall with speakers, and some outings.

Contact the secretary Tina Litchfield 01730 816542 or email egas@tinagavin.com for more information.