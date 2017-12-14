Easebourne parish church packed for Advent Concert

St Mary’s Church at Easebourne was packed when the audience was treated to a concert of Advent music sung by the chapel choir of Emmanuel College, Cambridge.

They were conducted by organ scholars Hugh Crook, son of St Mary’s curate David Crook and Marcus Norney. The choir of 22 young singers sang without accompaniment, a repertoire of music from the early Renaissance to works by living composers.

“With the wonderful wine and nibbles during the interval,” said member of the congregation Tina Litchfield, “and in a church glowing with candlelight, it was a perfect way to get the audience into the Christmas mood.” Money raised by the concert in the parish church will go towards helping the choir with expenses on a tour to Malta in 2018.

