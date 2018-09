A cold start to the day is forecast to give way to bright sunshine across East and West Sussex.

Many will have woken to frosty windscreens this morning as temperatures hovered around freezing, but they are expected to rise to around 17 degrees Celsius.

Sunshine is forecast to remain unbroken all day, with some light winds.

Patchy cloud may arrive overnight, but will remain mostly clear, causing temperatures to drop to around freezing again in rural areas.