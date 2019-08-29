Eastbourne man dies on A27 near Arundel while being rushed to Chichester for emergency surgery

A man from Eastbourne died on the A27 at Crossbush near Arundel following complications from surgery, a coroner has concluded.

At Kevin Day’s inquest, held at Crawley Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, August 14, coroner Penelope Schofield said: “Mr Day died from post-operative bleeding (a recognised complication) following elective gastric surgery.

South East Coast Ambulance Service

"This bleeding was in the presence of irreversible anticoagulation. However there were missed opportunities to identify and treat this bleeding following his admission to hospital.

“This was in part due to the fact that any emergency surgical intervention was unable to take place at the hospital.”

The inquest record said on December 5, the retired operations director, 60, from Mallard Close, Eastbourne, had gastric bypass surgery at St Richard’s Hopsital in Chichester that went well.

But on December 12, Mr Day became unwell and was taken by ambulance to Eastbourne District General Hospital at 2.05pm.

Here, Mrs Schofield said ‘it was not picked up initially that Mr Day was suffering an abdominal bleed’ while he was accessed, monitored and had ultrasound and CT scans.

But when it was, he was given medicine in an attempt to stem the bleeding and was transferred back to St Richard’s as there were no surgical facilities available there.

The transfer did not happen until 8pm and Mr Day died en route in the ambulance.

He was taking Apixaban, a blood-thinning medicine, which factored in his death, the inquest heard.

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Eastbourne District General Hospital, said: "We would like to offer our condolences to the family and friends of Kevin Day.

"The coroner examined this case in great detail and has heard of the circumstances surrounding the death of this gentleman.

"As the inquest heard Mr Day had many comorbidities and self-discharged from St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester after his surgery.

"Unfortunately he suffered a known complication as a result of his high risk bariatric surgery. At the time of his presentation at Eastbourne DGH his condition was such that very little could be done to alter the tragic outcome of this case.

"We are working closely with our colleagues in the Ambulance service to ensure that we have the best possible pathway for bariatric patients following specialist surgery at St Richard’s Hospital."