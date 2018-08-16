A levels: Delight as Chichester College celebrate 99 per cent A level pass rate

Chichester College has achieved an A-level pass rate of 99 per cent.

There has also been a rise in the number of students achieving the highest grades at the college, with more than 48 per cent celebrating A*-B grades – an increase of more than six percentage points since last year.



Helen Loftus, vice principal at the college, said: “We are absolutely delighted with our results this year.



“We have recorded 94 A* and A grades this year, from a cohort of 171 students, which is a fantastic achievement.



“Our students have shown great commitment to achieve the grades they so richly deserve, despite ever increasing demands and assessments becoming harder each year.”



A total of 25 out of 29 A-level subjects 100 per cent pass rates, such as history and economics, which a college spokesman said are 'traditionally difficult subjects'.



Psychology and further maths, which achieved 100 per cent pass rates, logged high percentages of students celebrating grades A*-B – 73 per cent and 75 per cent respectively.



Chief executive of the Chichester College Group, Shelagh Legrave OBE, said she is 'extremely proud' of the students and staff after some 'challenging' changes at the school.



She added: “The past couple of years have seen major changes to A-levels across the country, with more subjects moving to a linear system – meaning they are heavily assessed by examination.



“It is challenging. Exams are getting harder but this only makes the achievements of our students all the greater.



“Congratulations to the students, their family and friends who have supported them throughout their studies and to our staff, who work extremely hard to ensuring our students are able to receive the best opportunities we can give them.”



