'Best ever' GSCE results for Seaford College

Seaford College students celebrated today as it achieves it's 'best ever' results.

The college received 19 per cent grade 9, 23 per cent grade 8 with 42 per cent achieving the equivalent of A* in English.

Felicity Hitchcock seeing her results with her mum

Head of English Hayley Johnson said: "I didn't think we could better the results from last year!

"This is down to a dedicated hardworking team and the hard work and ambition of students.

"The school culture of learning and the excellent pastoral support across the school is world-class."

Individual sciences were another success story for the college with 100 per cent of students achieving grades 9 to 6.

Headmaster John Green said: “I’m immensely proud of what all of our students have achieved, we’ve consistently seen improvements each year and it’s great to see our best ever results for both GCSE and A Level.

"I am so proud of what we have achieved through teamwork with students, staff and parents. My academic strategy and culture of ambition is firmly embedded at all levels.

"The academic momentum and all-round ambition has seen success across every quartile; we have the best results across the board, from the academically gifted through to those that find the exam process a challenge."

Notable success stories include Felicity Hitchcock achieved six 9s, two 8s, a 7 and a 6.

Eleanor Harper-Colman went home with three 9s, three 8s, three 7s and a 5.

Rupert Blackwell achieved three 9s, two 8s, 7, two 6s and two 5s.

READ MORE:

A-level results - see what’s happening in West Sussex with our live blog

The news grading system explained







