Degree in cabaret performance launched by the University of Chichester

A new degree route in cabaret performance is being launched by the University of Chichester, as ‘the first of its kind in the UK’.

To celebrate its new BA(Hons) in musical theatre and cabaret performance, the university’s music department is staging an event showcasing the student talent at Muchos Nachos pub in Chichester on Wednesday March 27.

BA (Hons) in musical theatre and cabaret performance degree at the University of Chichester

With popular compositions from the world of music theatre, folk song and pop, the taster event is intended as an opportunity for the public to engage with staff and students from one of the UK’s largest music departments.

William Allenby, Vocal Tutor at the university said: “Come and support this exciting event, celebrating the launch of the UK’s first degree pathway in Cabaret Performance.”

The taster event will run from 4.30pm to 6.30pm in Muchos Nachos in Whyke Road, Chichester, formerly known as the Crown Inn.

Sarah Sharp, member of the Steering Group of the Crown Community Pub Hub, said: “We are delighted to see the pub hosting this event.

“There is a strong tradition of music at the pub, as the Chichester City Band (formerly Chichester Brass Band South Ward) was founded in the Crown in 1898 and used the upstairs as their band room.

“So it feels like we are following a grand musical tradition by having this performance in the pub.

“We have for many months enjoyed regular performances from the Backroom Group which features young performers linked to the Chichester Music Academy, and this is now going to be complemented by the University’s amazing new course. I am looking forward to this immensely.”

READ MORE: How we can we use artificial intelligence? Public talks to be held at Chichester University