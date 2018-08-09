Former Chichester High School pupils invited to reunion

A Chichester school reunion is set to attract alumni from all over the world.

Ex-pupils from the US, Canada and Australia will be attending the do to celebrate 90 years since the foundation of Chichester High School for Boys in 1928.

Chichester High School reunion

The Old Cicestrians Association, also known as ‘the Old Boys’, has been working closely with Chichester High School to organise the celebration and reunion, which takes place on Saturday, October 20, which will feature old uniforms, memorabilia, a student guided tour of the school and a visit to the award-winning South Downs Planetarium.

Clive Sayer, a member of the organising committee and ‘old boy’, said: "One of the greatest things is that people who were at the school can get together again.

"We have a lunch every December as well and it is always nice to see them.

"I think there is a big opportunity to visit the school and see what it has turned into and to have a reminisce with fellow students and fellow staff.

" If anyone has any memorabilia or photos to share, we can share them with the county record office.

"I think quite a few of the committee are recognising that their colleagues are getting quite old and it is a chance to pass the baton to old Cicestrians."

Tickets cost £25. For more information and to apply for tickets, visit www.oldcicestrians.co.uk