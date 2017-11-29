Friends set up a foodbank collection at their school

Two nine-year-old friends have set up a foodbank collection at their school.

Olly Wright and Finley Hills wanted to help people in need and arranged to set up the scheme at Duncton CE Junior School.

Nicholas Wright, Olly’s father, explained: “The two boys took it upon themselves to set up a foodbank at their school.

“The whole thing came about when Olly and Fin were doing a writing club with their teaching assistant and got on to the subject of a foodbank.

“The boys then decided that they wanted to start a food collection point at school because it would help people who were less fortunate.

“With the help of their teaching assistant, they then made plans to set this worthy cause up and started to ask parents to contribute once a week with anything they could.”

Mr Wright was impressed with the boys’ endeavour and grateful to the school for its part in helping them organise ‘such a worthwhile cause’.

The produce collected is being donated to the Chichester District Foodbank.

Head teacher Helen Martin said: “We are so proud of Olly and Fin for initiating this worthwhile project to collect food for the Chichester District Foodbank , supported by The Trussell Trust.

“They are helping all of our children to look how they can help others outside of our school and community.”