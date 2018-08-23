GCSE celebrations at Ormiston Six Villages Academy

It was an emotional morning at Ormiston Six Villages Academy with many students stunned at their success achieving top GCSE grades.

Nearly a third of students (28 per cent) achieved five or more GCSEs at grades 7 and higher, the equivalent of a grade A.

High achievers at Ormiston Six Villages Academy with outgoing principal Umbar Sharif. GCSE results day 2018.

The school had an overall pass rate in both English and Maths of 62 per cent, four per cent higher than last year.

Under the new system grade 4 is a pass.

Among those elated and surprised with their results was head boy Joesph Rickman, who reached four top grade 9s, three 8s, one 7 and one A*.

Joe said: “I’m a bit overwhelmed, it’s incredible. I can’t really believe it.”

Jenny Bathurst. GCSE results day 2018. Ormiston Six Villages Academy.

He said he was particularly proud of his 9s in maths and physics and he plans to study physics, maths and engineering at STEM college UTC in Portsmouth.

Jenny Bathurst was praised by teachers for her hard work on achieving a 9 in English literature and an 8 in English language.

She said: “I’m really really shocked. I was expecting mediocre grades but I did try really hard.

“There were no exams I left feeling very confident about and there was no way I thought I would get a 9.”

Jess Bradshaw. GCSE results day 2018. Ormiston Six Villages Academy.

She said wanted to study English literature, English language and media studies at Chichester College and hoped to go into publishing.

Her dad David said he was ‘absolutely thrilled’ and Jenny’s success was ‘very much deserved’.

English results were a particular success this year at Ormiston with more than three quarters (77 per cent) achieving a grade 4 pass or higher.

In maths, 68 per cent of students reached a grade 4.

GCSE results day 2018. Ormiston Six Villages Academy.

Jess Bradshaw, 15, said she may reconsider her college course options after surprise grade 7 in English language.

“I’ve just been getting 3s and 4s all year and then I get a 7,” she smiled.

“I’m just so proud that I passed both my English exams.”

Other outstanding performances included Miri Austin, who achieved three 9s in English literature, English language and history and Abigail Homer, who had two 9s, two grade 8s and three grade 7s.

Abigail said: “I’m really happy with them [the results] because I tried really hard and had a lot of support from teachers and Miss White who helped me to do really well.”

Other top achievers were Arthur Wright, Charlie Illingworth, Zoe Lawrence, Joseph Bryant, Phoebe Pontet, Katie Morgan and Lauren Bramley.

GCSE results day 2018. Ormiston Six Villages Academy.

Principal Umbar Sharif, who leaves the school this year, said: “The class of 2018 worked exceptionally hard and have met the challenge of the tougher, reformed GCSEs head on, achieving excellent results with an increase in the number oftop grades and many phenomenal individual achievements.

“We are extremely proud of them all.”

She extended her thanks to parents and staff for their support and said she was confident the academy would ‘go from strength to strength’ under the leadership of Paul Slaughter from September.

Prospective parents and students are invited to an opening evening at the school on Wednesday September 19 at 6pm.