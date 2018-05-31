Goodbye to The Weald Year 13 students

The Incredibles and the Teletubbies were among the weird and wonderful costumes on display as The Weald said farewell to its Year 13s.

A gloriously sunny Friday (May 18), coupled with the host of colourful characters made for the perfect goodbye for 160 teenagers.

The Incredibles

The day of fun and dressing-up was organised by the outgoing prefect team – and everyone entered into the spirit of the celebrations.

The day started with breakfast for the whole year group, followed by a final assembly which saw lots of memories and embarrassing photos shared.

The day ended with a return to childhood as students played on massive inflatables on the field before leaving to prepare for their A-Level exams and life beyond The Weald.

Visitors to the school, in Billingshurst, would have no doubt been surprised to see bananas and unicorns mingling with garden gnomes in wheelbarrows and air hostesses pulling their trolleys.

Year 13 leavers

Tom Backshall, director of Key Stage 5, said: “It was fantastic to have the opportunity to spend time with Year 13, reminiscing about their time at The Weald and reflecting on how much they have changed during their time in the sixth-form.

“The costumes hit a new high this year.”

