Have your say on Post-16 school transport

A consultation has been launched into West Sussex County Council's Post-16 Transport Policy, which will see around 300 sixth form and college students pay more to get to school.

Consultation into the draft Post-16 Transport Policy statement will run until May 25.

The statement outlines what help with transport could be available to young people through the county council, schools, colleges and transport operators.

While the majority of West Sussex students would not see any changes to their travel arrangements under the latest policy, some would see the cost rise from £427 to £600 per year.

Students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) from families on a low income would not be affected by the change, and would continue to have their charges waived.

The council provides assistance with transport to eligible pupils in the county, but it does not have a legal responsibility to provide free transport for Post-16 students.

The Post-16 statement offers advice about the Sussex Student Card, which is available to sixth form students who live in the county. The card enables them to obtain up to a 34 per cent discount on season tickets bought online from Southern Railway.

Richard Burrett, cabinet member for education and skills, said: “This is a consultation enabling people to have their say on the draft policy statement for 2018-19.

"We’re keen to gather views from young people, parents and other interested parties to help inform the final statement."

The consultation can be accessed at haveyoursay.westsussex.gov.uk/highways-and-transport/post-16-transport-policy-statement-2018-1/ .

More information about getting help with transport to school can be found on the county council's School and College Transport page.