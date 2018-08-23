Midhurst Rother College students 'blown away' by top grades

Midhurst Rother College students received 'excellent' GCSE results this morning.

Students and staff at Midhurst Rother College are celebrating after receiving today’s GCSE results, with many achieving the top grades under the new GCSE grading structure, consolidating and improving upon last year’s 'excellent' performance.

71% of students achieved 4+ grades in English and maths; an increase on last year’s performance. 30% of entries in English were 7+ and nearly one in five in maths reached this benchmark.

Oliver Jones, who achieved seven grade 9s, said “I am blown away by my results.”

Amongst some exceptional individual results, Trinity Gulland achieved 8 of the new hardest to achieve, Grade 9 results.

Stuart Edwards, principal of Midhurst Rother College, said:

“I am extremely pleased with these results which reward the hard work of all our students this year.

"With the changed grading structure and new curriculum in many subjects, we always knew this year’s results might be challenging so it is particularly pleasing that we have done so well and surpassed last year’s excellent performance.

“GCSE success is the stepping stone to our flourishing Sixth Form and, as our A Level results last week showed, an MRC education is now the entry point to some of the best universities in the country.

“We are a growing and confident school and this summer’s results will inspire our younger students to understand how much they can achieve here.

"For students such as Trinity, Oliver and the others mentioned above, their exceptional results prove that hard work, commitment and a love of their subjects can lead to incredibly impressive grades. I congratulate them all on this success."